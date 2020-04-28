Woman wanted, man arrested following shooting on Norwood Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were injured during a shooting on Norwood Drive Monday night. Huntsville police say they have arrested a man and are looking for a woman in connection.

Huntsville Police are looking for 26-year-old Antoinette Grays who they say is involved. Grays is approximately 4’11’’ and around 180 lbs. They ask you to contact HPD at 256-772-7100 if you know where she is.

Police say they did arrest 20-year-old Marquise Grays Monday night and charged him with 2nd degree Assualt.

Police say that one of the victims said there was an altercation earlier Monday and the woman involved said she “would get her brother to handle it”.

Police say Antoinette and Marques Grays returned just after 7:00 p.m in a grey Toyota to the 2200 Block of Norwood Dr and began shooting. They got back in the Toyota quickly and fled the scene, according to the report.

There were two shooting victims left with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the Toyota around Mastin Lake and Blue Springs Road later on. Police say when officers went to stop the vehicle, the passenger Marquise Grays, fled on foot from officers but was arrested.

Police say the woman drove off during the foot chase.

This is an ongoing investigation.

