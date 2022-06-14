HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Madison County late Monday night while two young kids were in the car.

According to the Owens Crossroads Police Department (OCPD), Officer Wilson spotted a car that was speeding on US -431 and clocked it at 121mph on the radar. The department says the officer took a second reading and locked it in.

(Owens Crossroads Police Department)

Officer Wilson radioed that he was in pursuit of the vehicle to try and pull it over.

The officer caught up to the car at the intersection of US-431 and Old Highway 431 when they pulled over. When he got out of his patrol car and started walking toward them, the car sped off again toward Monte Sano.

Authorities say the speeds this time were thankfully slower, as the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) joined the pursuit to help stop the vehicle.

The first attempt to throw spike strips by HPD was unsuccessful and the chase continued northbound on Memorial Parkway, making its way to the Sparkman Drive area. That’s when another set of spike strips was set out by HPD officers, and this time was a success.

Two tires were flattened, and after the driver kept going at speeds of 20 mph, the chase finally ended at a nearby gas station at the corner of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane.

That’s when officers noticed two young children in the car, around 5 years old or younger, according to authorities.

According to the OCPD, the driver refused to get out of the car, which is when a team from HPD approached the car and pulled her out. No one was injured in the incident. Police say a relative came to the scene and took the children home for bed.

31-year-old Barbara Ann Billingsley was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail, where she was charged with one count of attempting to flee or elude a law enforcement officer and two counts of reckless endangerment due to the kids being in the vehicle.

Bond for Billingsley was set at $1,500.

The OCPD thanked HPD for their assistance in the pursuit.