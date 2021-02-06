Woman killed, man charged with murder after domestic situation in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said a man has been arrested for murder during a domestic situation early Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to a reported shooting in the 10-block of Regia Drive at 12:30 a.m.

Police said Jamie Howard, 40, was found dead when officers arrived.

Russell Howard, Jr., 42, turned himself in at the scene and was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Jail records show his bond was set at $15,000.

HPD investigators said the murder happened during a domestic situation.