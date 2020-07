HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fireworks incident in Huntsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night, according to HEMSI.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said they responded to the home on Mastin Drive around 9 p.m. Webster said a woman in her early twenties was found with burns on her hands, face, neck and chest.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital and later transferred to UAB’s burn unit. Her condition is unknown at this time.