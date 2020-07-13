Woman critically injured, firetruck damaged, after colliding with concrete pole on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said a woman was critically injured in a wreck early Monday morning.

Police said the woman was speeding while driving east on University Drive. At the intersection of University and Pulaski Pike, the woman collided with a concrete pole in the southwest corner of the intersection.

Her car flipped and caught fire. The pole broke and traffic lights fell into the intersection, shattering the windshield of a Huntsville firetruck that was also driving east.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.