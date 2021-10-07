Woman charged with murder for Wednesday apartment shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police charged a woman overnight with murdering a man in an apartment Wednesday.

Chassidy Jacoya White, 24, was booked into the Madison County Jail after midnight on a murder charge and an unrelated criminal trespassing charge.

Police said White shot and killed Jabarry Tylon Lavell Keller, 32, at Tree Haven Glen Apartments off Patton Road Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they believe Keller was staying there at White’s apartment, and the two had an argument leading up to the shooting.

White was arrested Wednesday evening at a family member’s home in the Meridianville area, police said.

White’s bond was set at $75,000.