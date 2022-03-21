HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a person was shot near the 3800 block of University Drive in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police charged Shiquita Latasha Singleton, 34, in connection with the investigation. Singleton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators believe that the shooting that happened on Sunday, March 13, was a domestic-related incident. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Singleton was booked in the Madison County Jail on a $52,500 total bond.