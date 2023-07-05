HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she assaulted an officer during a traffic stop on July 4.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said Katrina Tomeka Hill was a passenger in a vehicle that an officer pulled over in the 6100 block of University Drive around 11:40 a.m.

Hill refused to cooperate with the officer’s instructions, HPD said.

When the officer tried to detain Hill, authorities said she began assaulting him. That officer sustained minor injuries, according to HPD, and is expected to be okay.

Hill was booked in the Madison County jail for aggravated assault of a police officer and obstructing governmental operations. Bond was set at $2,800.