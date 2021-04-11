Woman arrested for murder after Saturday evening domestic altercation in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is dead and a woman has been charged with murder following a domestic altercation Saturday evening.

Huntsville Police said Inez Fuqua, 38, was booked into the Madison County Jail early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting on Cypress Point Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday and found Fuqua sitting on a nearby curb. She informed officers her husband, Christopher Fuqua, 30, was in their house.

Upon entering the house, officers found Christopher unresponsive and bleeding from a single gunshot wound.

HEMSI responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe Inez and Christopher got into a domestic altercation that ended with him being shot.

Inez’s bond was set at $75,000 on the murder charge.