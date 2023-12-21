HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that a woman driving a vehicle reported stolen was arrested after multiple police chases took place on Thursday.

Officers said that they tried to stop a driver of a reported stolen vehicle around 8:45 a.m. According to officers, the driver did not stop, which led officers to call off the chase on University Drive due to the speed of the driver with heavy traffic in the area.

Officers were able to ID the driver during the initial chase.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle a second time after seeing it again around 1:30 p.m. The chase was called off for a second time south on the Parkway just past Airport Road.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the driver after HPD called the chase off and were able to get the female driver to stop near Hobbs Road with assistance from HPD.

Officers said that 33-year-old Brittany Hopkins was arrested by HPD and charged with attempting to elude a police officer with speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and buying/receiving stolen property greater than $2,500.

The incident remains under investigation by HPD.