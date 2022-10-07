One person was injured in an overnight shooting in North Huntsville, according to police.

Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that officers responded to a call for a shooting in progress around 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the area of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue.

Sgt. White says they believe that a man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument, when the woman allegedly tried to hit the man with her vehicle, leading to the shooting.

One person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. White. They are expected to be okay.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.