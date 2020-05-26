Without an audience, bugler still shows up to Maple Hill Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Many Memorial Day ceremonies were either small or canceled in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. That still didn’t stop more than 700 buglers from playing Taps on Monday.

As the clock struck 3:00 p.m., buglers from Taps for Veterans along with countless other Americans took to their front porches, sidewalks, balconies, and landmarks all to pay their respects and honor the men and women who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy this very second.

Clearly, 2020 has been one giant curveball. For Robert Slamp, is certainly feels a bit different performing Taps without a larger audience or official ceremony.

“I’m very honored. But it also makes you want to do your very best,” said Robert Slamp, a local bugler with the Taps for Veterans organization.

Audience or not, it was never a question. Slamp knew he was coming to Maple Hill Cemetery to play Taps and stand guard over Civil War soldiers at rest.

“It’s very important because doing nothing would be terrible. This is something so many people across the country are doing. It’s cool,” said Slamp.