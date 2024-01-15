A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect at midnight Tuesday and continue until Noon on Tuesday for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison Counties in Alabama and Lincoln County in Tennessee. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for Morgan, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb Counties.

Air temperatures are expected to drop as low as single digits for most, with some in the 10s. Wind chills will be below zero on Tuesday morning. The wind chill is what it feels like to your exposed skin when you factor in the wind. Make sure you’re bundled up with multiple layers, a heavy coat, hat and gloves before heading out.

Air temperatures will likely only climb to the upper teens in areas that had heavy snow and the low 20s elsewhere Tuesday afternoon. Protect your pets and check on the elderly often. Consider leaving a steady pencil stream of water if you have pipes susceptible to bursting during this latest arctic blast.