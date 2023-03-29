HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

A spokesperson for HPD confirmed with News 19 that officers responded to the 6600 block of Willow Pointe Drive Northwest around 3:20 p.m. for a shooting call.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HEMSI’s Don Webster, the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital’s Trauma Services and is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available as the situation is ongoing. News 19 has crews en route to the scene and will update this article as more details can be released.

This is a developing story.