HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Concerned parents reached out to News 19 about an incident that occurred at a Huntsville City Schools middle school Friday.

HCS said they are aware of an incident at Williams Middle School where a teacher is accused of using “culturally insensitive language” during a lesson.

Willams Middle School Principal Fisher Hedgeman sent the following message to parents:

In order to keep you informed, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred late last week that has been brought to my attention. A teacher at our school used some culturally insensitive language during a classroom conversation. We strive to promote a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all students and staff members. Using any type of language that does not align with these values is not acceptable. While this is a personnel matter, and we do not wish to repeat what was said, we can assure you that this matter will be addressed. We are also meeting with the students involved to speak with them about their thoughts and emotions surrounding this classroom discussion. If you would like to request someone for your student to speak with about this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. Our school culture and climate are critical aspects of any learning environment, and we want all our students to walk into a positive place for teaching and learning every day. Fisher Hedgeman