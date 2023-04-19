HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Nerds across the Rocket City are getting their cosplay ready for the 2023 Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo!

The star of one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises in history, William Shatner himself, is expected to grace us with his otherworldly presence at this year’s convention.

The Expo is set to begin Friday, April 21-23 at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $50 for early shoppers.

Celebrity guests from franchises including Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney, Superman, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead, and Naruto are expected to be there to take photos and speak at panels about the secrets of the industry, the magic behind our favorite fandoms, and other nerdy topics.

Check out the full list of celebs here:

Artists, authors and vendors are filling their booths with prints, crafts and merch for purchase. There will also be tabletop gaming areas, cosplay contests, and charity auctions at the event.

Get your costume and your wallet ready, because the ‘holodeck’ doors open Friday at 3 p.m.