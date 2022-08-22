William Shatner is expected to attend the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo in April 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Nerds across the Rocket City collectively rejoiced as the first guest of the 2023 Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo was announced Monday.

The star of one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises in history, William Shatner himself, is expected to grace us with his otherworldly presence in April of next year.

Shatner is most well known for leading missions across the galaxy as Captian James T. Kirk in Star Trek.

The 2023 Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo is set to happen April 21-23 at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $50 for early shoppers.

Unfortunately, all guest availability is subject to change. Keep your fingers crossed that Captain Kirk’s booking remains locked in.