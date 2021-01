HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Smith Lake Jake will once again be answering the question on everyone’s mind: Will there be six more weeks of winter?

The annual tradition will take place Sunday, January 31 at Burritt on the Mountain, with hot cocoa, cookies, and Groundhog-themed crafts for all starting at 2 p.m.

Jake will make his prediction at 2:45 p.m. and News 19’s Alex Puckett will be emceeing the festivities.

Tickets can be purchased online before noon.