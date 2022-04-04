HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The widow of a man killed in a John Hunt Park trench collapse in September of last year is suing contractors and the City of Huntsville.

As previously reported, multiple agencies responded to the incident with Huntsville Police confirming that 55-year-old Bobby Green was killed during the trench collapse. Two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. All three victims were Huntsville Public Works employees.

On Monday, Green’s widow, Quentin Mitchell Taylor, filed a lawsuit in Madison County Circuit Court. The suit names the City of Huntsville and multiple contractors, including Chapman Sisson Architects, Inc., Robert Mercer, Johnson & Associates Consulting Engineers LLC, Croy Engineering LLC, Grant Donnelly, and GEO Solutions Inc.

The counts listed in the lawsuit include:

Negligence/wantonness against the listed contractors, known in the lawsuit as “The Construction Defendants”

Negligence/wantonness per se against The Construction Defendants

Willful conduct/design to injure against The Construction Defendants

Vicarious liability against The Construction Defendants

Wrongful death against The Construction Defendants

Third party beneficiary against The Construction Defendants

Loss of consortium against The Construction Defendants

Worker’s compensation against The City of Huntsville

Following the trench collapse, the City of Huntsville hired an outside consultant to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The City of Huntsville released the following statement on the lawsuit:

While not yet formally served with a copt, a lawsuit filed this morning in the Circuit Court of Madison County, Alabama, on behalf of “Quentin Mitchell Taylor, Lawful Wife of Bobby Ray Green, Deceased”, the City has been made aware of the filing. As is its usual practice, the City will not be commenting upon the lawsuit except within the confines of the formal legal process. The City, its Administration, and Mr. Green’s fellow employees remain deeply saddened by the tragedy wherein Mr. Green lost his life. City of Huntsville

