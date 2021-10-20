Widow of late-councilman thanks community for support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. reached many people in his years as a city official and educator, and his wife Bettye Ann Adams Showers is thankful for every bit of it.

“Race, nationality, or all walks of life, he’s there for you,” Adams Showers said. “And the people saw that in my husband. And that’s the reason they are reaching out to remember him as he was, and I appreciate that.”

While Dr. Showers himself usually had the spotlight, his wife was always right beside him.

“I knew how he’d think and I knew what he wanted. We think alike. And I love people too. So we had so much in common. That’s the reason we worked so well. And normally when you see him you see me.”

Showers said the unceasing support at only the first day of memorial services at Nelms Funeral Home isn’t all that surprising considering her husband’s legacy.

“He’d make people feel good and meet them where they are,” Adams Showers said. “And that’s the reason they are so interested and so concerned about his well-being when he was sick. And then after he passed on, it was sorrow that was brought to them and to the family also. Because of who he was.”

One of those impacted by his service is Huntsville Police Captain Mike Izzo who worked with the councilman often, both serving north Huntsville.

“He was an advocate for his community, the city employees, and for his church,” Izzo said. “He was just a well-rounded man that like I said he had a style of his own. He had a pep in his walk and a pep in his talk. But when he spoke a lot of people would listen. He earned the respect of the community because of the amount that he served on our city council.”

Another public viewing for Dr. Showers will be held Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church (315 Winchester Rd. NE).