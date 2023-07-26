Southern rock band Widespread Panic will be making a three-night appearance at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Southern rock band Widespread Panic will be making a three-night appearance at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

The rock band out of Athens, Ga. is no stranger to Huntsville as they have performed in the Rocket City several times, including the Orion in May 2022.

Widespread Panic has spent a lot of time in the Tennessee Valley. A part of their self-titled album was recorded at Duck Tape Music Studio in Decatur, Ala. Their third studio album, “Everyday,” was recorded and completed at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield.

One of their live albums was recorded on April 3, 1996, at the Von Braun Civic Center.

They have a staggering record of selling out shows, like 48 sold-out concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Widespread Panic has also headlined some of the country’s biggest festivals, such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands Music Festival, Rothbury Festival and Bonnaroo, which they headlined eight times.

In 2011, to honor their service, charity and, most importantly, their music, the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate passed resolutions to honor the band, while also inducting them into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Widespread Panic will be at Orion Amphitheater from July 28 to July 30. Tickets are still available for all three nights. Individual tickets are $70 each, and a three-day pass is $210. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.