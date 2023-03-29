MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 37-year-old man was arrested on several charges as the result of a narcotics investigation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Raymond Phillip Hundley, Jr. was charged with possession of cocaine, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic narcotics and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.

The MCSO Narcotics Agents reported that multiple illegal drugs were seized following their investigation, including 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, two handguns and an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities said the suspected drug proceeds totaled around $4,800.

Hundley was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $130,000 bond.