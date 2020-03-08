WHNT News 19 recognized as Station of the Year, receives three other Alabama Broadcasters Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – We have exciting news to share with you!

Saturday, WHNT News 19 was honored with four awards during the 2020 ABBY Awards in Birmingham, which recognize the “Best in Broadcasting” across the state.

First and foremost, WHNT News 19 was recognized as Station of the Year, a testament to our commitment to viewers across the Tennessee Valley.

Congrats to the @whnt team: ABA Station of the Year! Also Abby's last night for our Investigative Team @BrianLawson15 @ChelseaBrentzel @KelleySmithWHNT @CrownJournalist and @jerryhayeswhnt The Story was a winner as well. Great TEAM! Great night! pic.twitter.com/HA3ztdawEb — PCBS (@PCBSNews19) March 8, 2020

Station award is really cool honor, speaks to hard work of a lot of people. I'm proud to work with these good and talented folks. @whnt https://t.co/84FtSgA3j1 — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) March 8, 2020

Our team members also gratefully accepted awards in other categories as well:

This is awesome news to wake up to!



I am honored to receive the award Best Reporter from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. @BrianLawson15 and I also won Best Investigative Reporting for our work on drinking water quality issues in North Alabama. pic.twitter.com/OqM1ZnJo0B — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) March 8, 2020

Thank you for trusting us to be North Alabama’s News Leader!