WHNT News 19 recognized as Station of the Year, receives three other Alabama Broadcasters Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – We have exciting news to share with you!
Saturday, WHNT News 19 was honored with four awards during the 2020 ABBY Awards in Birmingham, which recognize the “Best in Broadcasting” across the state.
First and foremost, WHNT News 19 was recognized as Station of the Year, a testament to our commitment to viewers across the Tennessee Valley.
Our team members also gratefully accepted awards in other categories as well:
- Franchise – The Story with Jerry Hayes
- Investigative Reporting – What’s in the Water, Chelsea Brentzel and Brian Lawson
- Reporter – Chelsea Brentzel
Thank you for trusting us to be North Alabama’s News Leader!