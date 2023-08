HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville announced the intersection of White Street and White Circle will close on Wednesday for cross-drain and concrete work, weather permitting.

Authorities say the intersection is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, August 21.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the construction area while crews are working on the drains and concrete.

For more information, contact Huntsville Public Works at 256-883-3944.