WhistleStop Festival returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WhistleStop is back and serving up some barbecue.

Barbecue competitors will be “cooking for STEM” and the funds raised will support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiatives at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum. The museum is transitioning from a history museum to a science and history museum.

About 110 people are expected to compete in either the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s sanctioned professional competition or the amateur ShadeTree Barbecue Cook-Off. Cooks and judges come from 15 different states.

The public will also have the opportunity this year to vote on who they think deserves to be crowned the champion. Friday evening, the public can taste smoked wings and Saturday, they can test out pulled pork in the People’s Choice competition.

If barbecue isn’t your thing, food trucks will be available with a variety of different menus, including vegan offerings. Tribute bands will perform both nights with music from the Doobie Brothers, Tom Petty, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The festival is open Friday, August 13th, from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. and tomorrow 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at John Hunt Park. Tickets are $10 per day and parking is available onsite for $5.