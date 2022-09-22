HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of opportunities to a flu vaccine in Madison County ahead of the fall and winter seasons that bring more colds, chills, and respiratory illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu season typically peaks between December and February, but cases often begin ramping up in October.

In the interest of making sure everyone has a chance to get a flu shot this year, the Madison County Health Department is holding several mobile clinics in the community.

September 28: District 5 | South Huntsville Library, located at 7901 L Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville, Ala. 35802 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

October 4: District 6 | Harrison Wellness Center, located at 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, Ala. (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

October 19: District 2 | Madison City Hall, located at 100 Hughes Road in Madison, Ala. 35758 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

October 21: District 3 | County Shed, located at 4273 Hwy. 72 E, Brownsboro, Ala. 35741 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

October 25: District 4 | Monrovia Community Center, located at 254 Allen Drake Road (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

October 27: District 1 | County Shed, located at 9457 Moores Mill Road in New Market (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Those seeking flu shots should bring an insurance card, but there is no out of pocket cost.

In addition to the dates listed above, flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for free at the Madison County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday.