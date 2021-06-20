Where people in Huntsville are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Huntsville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Huntsville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2014-2018: 73

– Migration from Killeen to Huntsville: 7 (#177 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 66 to Killeen

#49. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 75

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Huntsville: 50 (#100 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 25 to Salt Lake City

#48. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 76

– Migration from St. Louis to Huntsville: 153 (#94 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 77 to Huntsville

#47. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 76

– Migration from Jacksonville to Huntsville: 160 (#72 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 84 to Huntsville

#46. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 76

– Migration from Riverside to Huntsville: 201 (#95 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 125 to Huntsville

#45. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to New Haven in 2014-2018: 77

– Migration from New Haven to Huntsville: 0

– Net migration: 77 to New Haven

#44. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2014-2018: 81

– Migration from Gulfport to Huntsville: 91 (#43 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 10 to Huntsville

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Kansas City to Huntsville: 63 (#128 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 21 to Kansas City

#42. Dothan, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Dothan in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Dothan to Huntsville: 205 (#3 most common destination from Dothan)

– Net migration: 121 to Huntsville

#41. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 85

– Migration from Chicago to Huntsville: 265 (#138 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 180 to Huntsville

#40. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2014-2018: 86

– Migration from Lubbock to Huntsville: 24 (#73 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Net migration: 62 to Lubbock

#39. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 88

– Migration from Philadelphia to Huntsville: 66 (#184 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 22 to Philadelphia

#38. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 90

– Migration from Palm Bay to Huntsville: 17 (#146 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 73 to Palm Bay

#37. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 93

– Migration from Kalamazoo to Huntsville: 31 (#68 most common destination from Kalamazoo)

– Net migration: 62 to Kalamazoo

#36. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 94

– Migration from Pensacola to Huntsville: 307 (#26 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 213 to Huntsville

#35. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 95

– Migration from San Antonio to Huntsville: 27 (#207 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 68 to San Antonio

#34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 98

– Migration from New York to Huntsville: 225 (#172 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 127 to Huntsville

#33. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 103

– Migration from Fayetteville to Huntsville: 0

– Net migration: 103 to Fayetteville

#32. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 109

– Migration from Hattiesburg to Huntsville: 0

– Net migration: 109 to Hattiesburg

#31. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 114

– Migration from Detroit to Huntsville: 89 (#129 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 25 to Detroit

#30. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 120

– Migration from Asheville to Huntsville: 0

– Net migration: 120 to Asheville

#29. Rockford, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Rockford in 2014-2018: 120

– Migration from Rockford to Huntsville: 27 (#66 most common destination from Rockford)

– Net migration: 93 to Rockford

#28. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 122

– Migration from Elizabethtown to Huntsville: 215 (#8 most common destination from Elizabethtown)

– Net migration: 93 to Huntsville

#27. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 124

– Migration from Denver to Huntsville: 54 (#191 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 70 to Denver

#26. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 128

– Migration from Chattanooga to Huntsville: 351 (#7 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 223 to Huntsville

#25. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2014-2018: 144

– Migration from Crestview to Huntsville: 68 (#63 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 76 to Crestview

#24. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 168

– Migration from Memphis to Huntsville: 94 (#83 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 74 to Memphis

#23. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 170

– Migration from Santa Maria to Huntsville: 69 (#45 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Net migration: 101 to Santa Maria

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 172

– Migration from Tampa to Huntsville: 47 (#201 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 125 to Tampa

#21. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Anniston in 2014-2018: 175

– Migration from Anniston to Huntsville: 506 (#3 most common destination from Anniston)

– Net migration: 331 to Huntsville

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 185

– Migration from Dallas to Huntsville: 173 (#141 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 12 to Dallas

#19. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 186

– Migration from Orlando to Huntsville: 87 (#125 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 99 to Orlando

#18. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 187

– Migration from Columbus to Huntsville: 81 (#53 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 106 to Columbus

#17. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 199

– Migration from Columbia to Huntsville: 0

– Net migration: 199 to Columbia

#16. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Savannah in 2014-2018: 202

– Migration from Savannah to Huntsville: 239 (#21 most common destination from Savannah)

– Net migration: 37 to Huntsville

#15. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 207

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Huntsville: 72 (#117 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 135 to Colorado Springs

#14. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 216

– Migration from Knoxville to Huntsville: 41 (#101 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 175 to Knoxville

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 255

– Migration from Washington to Huntsville: 362 (#111 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 107 to Huntsville

#12. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 282

– Migration from Little Rock to Huntsville: 114 (#47 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 168 to Little Rock

#11. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Daphne in 2014-2018: 288

– Migration from Daphne to Huntsville: 304 (#5 most common destination from Daphne)

– Net migration: 16 to Huntsville

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 409

– Migration from Houston to Huntsville: 122 (#159 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 287 to Houston

#9. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Montgomery in 2014-2018: 430

– Migration from Montgomery to Huntsville: 1,058 (#3 most common destination from Montgomery)

– Net migration: 628 to Huntsville

#8. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Florence in 2014-2018: 582

– Migration from Florence to Huntsville: 735 (#1 most common destination from Florence)

– Net migration: 153 to Huntsville

#7. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 608

– Migration from Nashville to Huntsville: 342 (#40 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 266 to Nashville

#6. Mobile, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Mobile in 2014-2018: 632

– Migration from Mobile to Huntsville: 449 (#7 most common destination from Mobile)

– Net migration: 183 to Mobile

#5. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Auburn in 2014-2018: 634

– Migration from Auburn to Huntsville: 493 (#5 most common destination from Auburn)

– Net migration: 141 to Auburn

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 722

– Migration from Atlanta to Huntsville: 1,133 (#38 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 411 to Huntsville

#3. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 926

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Huntsville: 436 (#4 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Net migration: 490 to Tuscaloosa

#2. Decatur, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Decatur in 2014-2018: 1,380

– Migration from Decatur to Huntsville: 1,311 (#1 most common destination from Decatur)

– Net migration: 69 to Decatur

#1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2014-2018: 1,695

– Migration from Birmingham to Huntsville: 2,399 (#3 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 704 to Huntsville