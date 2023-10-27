HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The mother of a 15-year-old who’s been missing for more than a month is speaking out as the search continues for her son.

The disappearance of Ja’Marious Logan, also known as June to his family, has led investigators to believe that he is in imminent danger of serious harm.

“This is not like June. I’m just really lost for words,” explained his mother LaQueta Hurt. “People know the love that he brings, and he didn’t have to say it because you can feel it from him. His actions showed it and it’s like it doesn’t make sense.”

Logan was last seen on September 25 near the L-R Patton apartments in Huntsville. Hurt says she and her son communicated daily even after his grandmother dropped him off at school where he was a sophomore at Lee High School. Hurt told News 19 that he was in honors classes while attending Chapman Middle School and he was taught to never leave home without notification of where he was headed.

“We always ended our phone conversation with ‘I love you and I responded with love you son and be safe,” said Hurt.

Hurt says that there is so little information on his whereabouts that some believe that Logan may have run away but Hurt says that’s just not the case.

“He’s not a runaway because he’s got a brother that he loves dearly. I always have his back and he watches my back. He just wouldn’t run away and leave us like this,” said Hurt.

On the day that Logan went missing, Hurt says that she was preparing for him to get his identification card so that he can fill out a job application for his first job. She says he was excited about the idea of helping the family but when he didn’t return her call, knowing how good of a communicator that he is, she knew that something was wrong.

“For him just to disappear like that, it just doesn’t make sense,” said Hurt.

Jamarious Logan is described as 5’6 tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the investigator at (256) 427-5044 or call (256) 722-7100.