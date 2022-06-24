The Madison City School System says re-enrollment is officially underway for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. (Getty Images)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison City School System (MCS) says re-enrollment is officially underway for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Here’s what the school system says you need to do to make sure your child is registered for the fall season.

MCS says “snapcodes” to register re-enroll were emailed to parents on June 8 and were sent out again on June 23. Can’t find your code? MCS says be sure to check your spam and junk folders for “noreplyregistration@powersschool.com.”

According to the school system, re-enrolling your student is an annual requirement, even if they completed a course request.

MCS encourages parents and guardians to make sure that all of the student’s emergency contacts and other vital information is up-to-date before the school year begins.

The school system says this re-enrollment information is used on a daily basis for schools to prepare for staffing, student scheduling and other logistics for smoother school operations.

MCS says completing this registration process ensures that your secondary student will be given a class schedule, and/or your elementary student will be put on a roster for the upcoming school year.

For more information on re-enrollment or registration, parents can visit the MCS website and login here.