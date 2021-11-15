Whataburger sets opening date for first Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whataburger announced the grand opening for its first Huntsville location on Monday.

The restaurant most known for its burgers and honey-butter biscuits is set to open to the public on November 22, according to an employee. An exact opening time was not immediately known.

Construction broke ground in May and almost 6 months later, it is ready to serve the Huntsville community.

The restaurant is located in South Huntsville at 11701 South Memorial Parkway.

The burger chain opened a restaurant in Decatur in May. They are also working on a location on U.S. 72 in Madison.