Whataburger breaks ground on first Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Burger fans rejoice: Whataburger has broken ground on a new location in South Huntsville.

The burger chain, which opened its first location more than 60 years ago, will be located at 11701 South Memorial Parkway, across the street from Walmart and next to the new Starbucks.

According to Jeff Simpson, Whataburger’s Southeast Director of Operations, hiring will begin in September. The restaurant is expected to bring in 100 jobs and operate 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

“What we found in south Huntsville is the combination of the military facility, the fact that there are neighborhoods growing out here, [and] this corridor is a strong travel corridor…those all fit with who we are,” Simpson stated. “We saw this as a perfect site for us for our first Huntsville location.”

Simpson said the restaurant is looking to expand in the near future, with possible new locations in the city, as well as Madison.

The first Whataburger location in north Alabama opened last week in Decatur.