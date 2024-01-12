HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Following a house fire in Decatur earlier this week that was believed to be started by a space heater, fire experts are reminding us of the importance of safety when using warming equipment.

Along with the chilly temperatures, we will also see snowfall next week and many of us will be ramping up our home heating to devices to stay warm.

However, firefighters say staying mindful when using them can save lives. “Some of the most important things we could do is keep our eyes on fire prevention,” Huntsville’s Deputy Fire Marshal Trent Bennett said.

While the chilliness is already being felt, remaining warm at home is a necessity, but if you’re going to use things like space heaters and other devices to keep from being cold, firefighters like Bennett say self-awareness should be at the top of your list.

“If you’re using space heaters, make sure you plug those directly into an outlet and not using extension cords because those can overheat and overload,” Bennett told News 19.

“Even if you’re using kerosene heaters, the other thing you need to make sure that is working is your smoke detectors, your smoke alarms. You want to make sure those are functioning properly and then also chimneys as well, make sure those are properly covered make sure you don’t have embers coming out of them.”

The deputy fire marshal says heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires across the U.S. during the winter.

Bennett tells News 19 there’s some simple steps people should be taking to protect both their family and their homes from a dangerous blaze if they decide to use those warming devices.

“Understanding the equipment that your using and making sure that you know how to use it to prevent these fires. If you have that knowledge and you’re using that and you’re aware of the manufacturer specifications you should be just fine this winter season,” Bennett said.

The firefighter says people should be plugging space heaters directly into an outlet rather than using an extension cord to avoid electrical fires. He says even as simple as turning off your equipment is a safe practice and could prevent a disaster.

“Keeping combustibles away from your space heaters, keeping it out in space and that will help prevent a lot of these warming equipment fires this time of year,” Bennett explained.

With the threat of freezing temperatures and snowfall early next week, experts like Bennett say heating devices should be a top priority when it comes to preventing winter fires that will help keep both your home and your family safe.