HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — With the holidays upon us, many people will settle in on Monday for a big Christmas feast… But others may need to pick up a bite somewhere else.

With that in mind, here are a few of the Huntsville restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day.

Domino’s

For those looking for some pizza on Christmas Eve, most Huntsville Locations say they will be closed on the company’s website. Most of those locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, however.

Five Guys

If a burger and plenty of fries is what you are after, the Five Guys on Carl T. Jones Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. according to the company’s website. The restaurant’s Enterprise Way and Memorial Parkway locations will be closed, however.

City Cafe

The City Cafe on Drake Avenue SW will be open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m.

Waffle House

The Southern staple will be open around the Rocket City on Christmas.

Denny’s

Dennys, another famous breakfast stop, will also be open for the holidays.

Red Lobster

Cheddar Biscuits are on the menu this Christmas, as Red Lobster tells News 19 it will be open.

Ruth’s Chris

If you have a craving for ‘sizzling, butter-topped beef in an elegant setting,’ then you can head to Ruth’s Chris for Christmas dinner.

Fulin’s Asian Cuisine

Many Asian restaurants in the area will be open for Christmas, including Fulin’s Asian Cuisine on Highway 72. So if you have a craving on Christmas and a different favorite location for Asian food – you might want to check in and make sure they’re open for your holiday meal.

For chain restaurant locations in your area that are not specifically listed here, you may want to double check that those locations will be open for Christmas.

If you know of any other restaurants in the Huntsville area that will be open on Christmas Day that we missed, email them to interactive@whnt.com!