HPD officer injured in wreck, Madison bus driver facing ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Three people have been injured in a wreck on WB I-565 near Madison Blvd. ALL westbound traffic is shut down at Research Park.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison bus driver was critically injured and a Huntsville police officer also was hurt in a wreck that shut down part of I-565 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said a Huntsville Police officer was working to get a ladder out of the road and a Madison Assisted Ride Systems (MARS) bus driver had stopped to help clear the road when the wreck happened.

HEMSI officials say a third vehicle then hit the parked bus and crashed into the officer and the bus driver while they were on the road.

The officer was injured but is expected to be okay. The MARS bus driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed a total of five people were injured in the crash.

A portion of westbound I-565 was shut down because of the crash. Huntsville Police diverted traffic onto Research Park.

Traffic was stopped on the highway for over two hours and was backed up from Exit 13 to Exit 19.