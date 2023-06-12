HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – ‘The Queens’ of the reality television show RuPaul’s Drag Race will soon ‘sashay’ into the Rocket City.

The ‘WERQ the World’ tour will ‘shantay’ onto the stage at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall on Thursday, June 29. The international tour is making stops in 50 cities in the USA and Canada before heading to Australia, Asia, Europe, and Mexico.

Renowned Queens including Asia O’Hara, Laganja Estranja, Lady Camden, Bosco, Rosé, DeJa Skye and select Season 15 finalists are expected to slay the runway at the event.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour is the official RuPaul’s Drag Race tour for a reason,” Jon Norris of Voss Events said in a statement. “It is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on the planet. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in this production are like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

The ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent’ show starts at 8 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase in person at the VBC Box Office or online through Ticketmaster.