HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — People from all across Alabama made their way to the Rocket City for the 2023 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics Festival.

Also known as STEAM, the 4th annual event is designed with the intent to show adults and the next generation how science and education can be applied to their everyday lives.

The Rocket City is no stranger to STEAM, which was on full display at the Von Braun Center on Saturday.

Hundreds from the community made their way to the VBC eager to learn something new. The free event included live performances, robotics in action, and a range of interactive stations for guests to enjoy.

The Alabama Science Festival is the non-profit that created the event. The organization’s founder Joe Iacuzzo says he wants Alabamians to know they can utilize STEAM to help work through their own experiences.

“Our goal is to inspire, to inspire people not just children to look into all the opportunities that STEAM education and STEAM learning can offer them,” Iacuzzo said.

Some children like Francy Brown say Saturday offered her a chance to learn how STEAM can be applied to her future career as a veterinarian.

“I love science and just like the feeling of being able to learn more than what school has to offer. It’s just really exciting,” Brown told News 19.

Each station at the festival had something different to offer and among those were Steve Trash.

The eco-entertaining science educator who founded Steve Trash Science says STEAM is a significant contributor to everything around us and can be used in a multitude of ways.

“It’s not only STEM it’s STEAM. We have to include the arts in there because arts are about telling good stories,” Trash said.

“What we’re doing is we’re learning how to solve the world’s problems using science, technology, engineering, art, and math and here we’re getting inspired to do exactly that”.

Between Friday and Saturday, the event yielded thousands from the Tennessee Valley for the two day festival.