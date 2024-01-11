HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The nationwide healthcare worker shortage is impacting local mental healthcare centers.

WellStone says it is urgently hiring for a variety of positions. The Director of WellStone Emergency Services, Paula Steele, told News 19, “We need nurses.”

Since WellStone moved into their new facility at 4020 Memorial Parkway SW in September of 2022, Steele said, “our admissions have tripled”.

Steele described WellStone as, “almost like an emergency room for individuals who are in crisis with either mental health or substance use.” She said that those who work in the facility are passionate about mental health and working through addiction issues.

She said people should take their mental health seriously.

“Make it just as normal as going to your doctor for your yearly check up, that’s how important it is” Steele said.

Steele said they are currently hiring LPNs, RNs, and CRNPs. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the HR Recruitment Team by phone at 256-533-1970.

The WellStone website also lists more than 50 openings in Huntsville. That includes Mental Health Technicians, Psychologists, and 988 Operators.

In July of 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched the 3-digit 988 number in partnership with the Alabama Crisis System of Care. Each 988 call made is then routed to a local crisis center, including the one housed at and staffed by WellStone.

“I know that it is saving lives,” Steele said of the 988 number. “Our therapists, who are answering the phone are talking people down, they’re getting people to the individual who is calling in time to save their life.”

Steele said they are looking for people who are passionate about helping others to join their team.

“To work with people who are in a mental health crisis or a or a substance use crisis, it’s not a scary thing, it’s a rewarding and joyous experience” she said.

You can click here to learn about employment opportunities. If you have questions, you can email HR@wellstone.com.