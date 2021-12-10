Weird Al Yankovic bringing 2022 tour to Huntsville

Weird Al Yankovic performs at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(WHNT) — Comedian and musician Weird Al Yankovic is bringing a brand new show to Huntsville next year as part of his “Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

Yankovic, who made his foray into concert territory four years ago, will play at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Yankovic, who has recorded 14 albums during his career, says each show will be unique and no two shows will share a set list. The show will also feature songs from Yankovic’s non-parody material for the smaller venues, along with no elaborate costumes, props, or screens.

Comedian Emo Phillips will open the show every night.

Tickets for the Huntsville show can be found here or at VBC Box Office with reserved seat prices ranging from $49.50 to $99.50.