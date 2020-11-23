Week-long Black Friday sales start at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thanksgiving week is here, which means Black Friday is getting close.

You may have noticed that sales are starting even earlier this year at some stores.

Black Friday Week is a concept that has started to become popular over the years, but with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it may be a necessity.

Parkway Place Mall General Manager Molly Bell said the mall has been considering week-long sales leading up to Black Friday a couple of years now, and this seemed like the appropriate time to implement it.



“This year with COVID-19 and amid a pandemic, this is a great time to enforce the fact that Black Friday deals, they’ve already started,” Bell said. “We’re extending hours here at Parkway Place Mall so that shoppers have the ability to come in earlier or come in later so that they don’t feel so congested within their shopping times,” said Bell.

Black Friday sales will be available at stores in the mall all week.



“Stores and corporate offices have done an amazing job of really helping brick and mortar out in that regard to extend Black Friday deals. Like I said, they’re already starting now, so you don’t feel as rushed to do it just on that week or especially just on Black Friday,” Bell added.

While shopping on the actual Black Friday is an annual tradition for some, adding black Monday through Thursday allows more flexibility and less pressure for shoppers and stores.



“Being intentional with every visit, kind of have an idea of what you want to get so that when you walk into the property you know where you’re going, it’s not as mindless, you’re really able to make good quick decisions so that you’re not lingering as long,” said Bell.

This year, holiday shopping may look a little different, but mall administrators say you can take some comfort in knowing that the changes were made for your safety.

Another incentive to get people shopping this week, Parkway place is giving away $500 worth of gift cards if you’re at the right place at the right time. Find what those giveaways are here.