Wednesday marks 10 year anniversary of deadly UAH faculty shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wednesday marks a sad day in Huntsville's history.

10 years ago on February 12, 2010, UAH professor Amy Bishop Anderson pulled a gun out of her purse during a department meeting and shot six coworkers.

Biology professors Maria Ragland Davis and Adriel Johnson, along with department chairman Gopi Podila were killed. Three others were seriously wounded.

The survivors said the only thing that stopped her from shooting others in the room was that the pistol jammed.

Anderson pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard prosecuted her. After an unsuccessful attempt to petition for relief from her sentence, Broussard had this to say.

"She never wanted to be accountable for her actions, she is now being accountable, and she doesn't like it. So no matter what, doesn't matter what you do, if you give her a trial, you give her the death penalty, she will always appeal it and always be dissatisfied, she did what she did and now she has to live with it," said Broussard.

Doctor Joseph Leahy, who was seriously wounded in the shooting, recovered and returned to work at UAH. He passed away from an unrelated cause in 2017.

Anderson is currently serving her life without parole sentence at Tutwiler Prison in Wetumpka.