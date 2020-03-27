Weatherly Heights Elementary teachers show love to students – from a distance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The pandemic has sparked several schools in North Alabama to treat their students with lots of love. WHNT News 19 captured the celebration that's getting families out of the house to see what's rolling through their neighborhoods -- while maintaining social distance.

"We are so excited because we're having a parade in our school zone for our kiddos. We miss them so much!" second-grade teacher Ebonee Patterson.

COVID-19 has kept teachers away from students long enough at Weatherly Heights Elementary School in Huntsville, so they're doing something about it.

"I miss my babies so much," said second-grade teacher Ginny Glenn. "I made a poster last night for them."

The teachers weren't allowed to get out of their cars for this parade. Social distance is key to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's been really hard because we've been isolated also," school counselor Julie Kastanakis.

There was no stopping all the screaming, honking and waving.

"They're gonna lose their mind," said Patterson. "I've already reached out to a bunch of my parents and they are so excited."

"We just want to have a little bit of hope here and let them know how much we miss them and that we're still thinking about them," said Kastanakis.

These teachers were more than happy to go the extra mile -- just like the school's slogan said.

"I miss you!" said Glenn shouting out the car.

Legacy Elementary School and New Market School in Madison county will have their own teacher parades Friday. The New Market parade begins at 1 p.m. Legacy's start at two. Teachers will ride through the neighborhoods of their students.

