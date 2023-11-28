HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A school crossing guard position at Weatherly Heights Elementary School is here to stay.

Last week, parents were made aware that the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) planned to get rid of the crossing guard at the school due to short staffing at other schools in Huntsville.

That decision left parents upset about their children crossing a busy street, unattended. Logan Kennedy is one of those parents who walks with his girls to school, he says the presence of the crossing guard on the four-way street slows the traffic down.

“We knew that they were maybe gonna pull it, and we just get a lot of safety and security out of it. This crossing is a little bit complicated and people every now and then go a lot faster than you would help and seeing those blue flashing lights really slowed them down and makes us feel safe,” said Kennedy.

News 19 reached out to district leaders, the school system and HPD. Now, PTA mom Courtney Tomberlin says there is still a cry for crossing guard help in Huntsville.

“Beyond grateful to HPD, to our crossing guards. We need more crossing guards so we don’t have to go through this, this isn’t the first time we’ve had to do this so being able to have extra help coming in we are just exact and just overjoyed,” Tomberlin said.

School district leaders tell us they were informed by HPD Captain Mike Izzo a day after News 19 called that the Weatherly and Cannstatt post would remain staffed. Parents say it was the best welcome back after the Thanksgiving break.

Huntsville police are urging people to consider applying for one of these crossing guard positions. They call it a great part-time opportunity for parents, grandparents, retirees and community members who are interested in the safety of our children.

