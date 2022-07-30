HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Senate will soon vote on whether to enact legal protections for equal marriage rights, and the current Senators from Alabama have implied that they won’t support a bill codifying same-sex marriage.

U.S. Senate candidate Will Boyd said he will work to pass legislation protecting and providing rights for all if elected. Boyd will face Republican Katie Britt in the November general election to win retiring Senator Richard Shelby’s seat.

“We need to show more compassion with what we do with women’s right to decide as well as issues relating to marriage,” Boyd said.

With the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, some Alabamians are concerned about what the historic overturn may mean for rights protected by other landmark cases.

“We’re seeing where a lot of politics has entered into the Supreme Court, and we’re seeing a lot of politicization of what’s going on right now in the Court, which shouldn’t happen,” Boyd said.

U.S. Senators from Alabama Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville voted against a bill that would protect access to abortion services at a national level. As Democrats move to enact laws protecting rights, like the Respect for Marriage Act, some Republican legislators do not agree.

A spokesperson from Shelby’s office said in a statement, “Senator Shelby believes that marriage is meant to be shared between a man and a woman.”

Tuberville told reporters that there was, “no need for legislating gay marriage.”

Boyd said the bill would offer legal protection.

“In a Senatorial role, being like a Shelby or a Tuberville, it’s important to be open to the fact that this bill doesn’t diminish traditional opposite-sex marriage. It merely insures that there is consistency,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is a matter of equality.

“This bill provides nationwide protections to all Americans regardless of, even though a lot of focus is on sex, it’s also about race, ethnicity, and national origin of spouses,” Boyd said.

News 19 reached out to Senate candidate Katie Britt, asking where she stands on the Respect for Marriage Act, but we have not heard back.