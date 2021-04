HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Adina Peyton, the mother of Brad Pugh, has been seeking answers from the City of Huntsville and city police for months now. Monday, she launched a billboard campaign to bring more awareness to her son's death.

"You know we can put a man on the moon here in Huntsville, Alabama but we can't resolve an issue like this," she said. "My son was shot 16 times during a suicidal standoff, with him being on the top of Ted's BBQ. I decided that I would try to bring some attention to this horrific problem that we're experiencing, not only in Huntsville but all over the United States."