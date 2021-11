The banner of a water outage has a yellow round sign with a drop symbol, also there is a pipeline. the sign and pipeline are on the solid blue background.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities alerted residents to a water outage in the 4000 block of Glendale Lane Sunday afternoon.

They said that the outage is due to a water main break in the area.

WATER OUTAGE



Water is currently out in the 4000 block of Glendale Lane due to a water main break.



Huntsville Utilities Water Operations is working to restore service, but we do not have currently have an estimated time of completion. pic.twitter.com/JnEQCVBVmd — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) November 7, 2021

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations is working to restore service but they do not know how long the outage could last or how long it will take to complete repairs.

News 19 will update this story when service is restored.