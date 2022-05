HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A water main break in south Huntsville has caused a large outage in the area, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Todd Long with the utility company says their Water Operations crew responded to a water main break along Memorial Parkway.

Long says the issue will cause a “disruption” in the water service of nearby residents between Weatherly Road and Magna Carta Place.

Repairs, according to Huntsville utilities, could take between eight to 10 hours.