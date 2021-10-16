Water main break causes damage on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A water main break caused damage and road closures on Pulaski Pike Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police Sgt. Jean Aiton told News 19 that a water main burst on Pulaski Pike between Ford Place and Greenhill Drive around 12 p.m.

Aiton said the water flooded the road and caused the asphalt to buckle. One resident did confirm to News 19 that their home experienced water damage.

The area was closed and emergency crews were en route to repair the road.

They expect the repair to close the road for around 8 hours.