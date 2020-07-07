WATCH: Jeff Sessions holds news conference after touring Space & Rocket Center

Huntsville

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jeff Sessions was in Huntsville on Tuesday to meet with local space and defense industry leaders in a round table discussion at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Sessions held a news conference at 2:00 p.m. after his meeting.

Share this story

Trending Stories