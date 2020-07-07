WATCH: Jeff Sessions holds news conference after touring Space & Rocket Center Huntsville by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Jul 7, 2020 / 01:58 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 7, 2020 / 02:26 PM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jeff Sessions was in Huntsville on Tuesday to meet with local space and defense industry leaders in a round table discussion at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Sessions held a news conference at 2:00 p.m. after his meeting. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction