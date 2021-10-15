WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Police honor fallen officers during memorial service Huntsville by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: Oct 15, 2021 / 11:12 AM CDT / Updated: Oct 15, 2021 / 11:12 AM CDT Fallen Officers Memorial at Huntsville Police Department. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police will honor all the department’s officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty as part of an annual memorial service. You can watch the ceremony in the player above. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction