Huntsville Police captains promoted to deputy chiefs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) promoted three officers to the rank of Deputy Chief on Friday, June 11.

According to a news release from HPD, Captain Charles Brooks was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations Bureau, Captain DeWayne McCarver to Chief of Investigations Bureau, and Captain Scott Hudson to Deputy Chief of Administrative Bureau.

Brooks, who began his career with HPD in 1998, will oversee the department’s three precincts and the Special Operations Division (SOD).

McCarver joined HPD in 1995 and will supervise the Criminal Investigations Division, North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF), Anti-Crime Team and North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

Hudson joined the department in 1998 and will oversee the Support Services Division, which includes evidence, fleet, records, and other civilian positions.

“These outstanding officers bring unique skillsets that are crucial to the vision and growth of our police team,” said Chief Mark McMurray. “For many years, Huntsville Police has been the department other law enforcement agencies look to for best practices. These Deputy Chiefs will help take us to the next level in public safety.”

Combined, the three officers have more than 70 years of law enforcement experience. The new Deputy Chiefs join Deputy Chief Kirk Giles, who will transition to Executive Officer of the department.